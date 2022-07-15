Genoa VFW plans spaghetti dinner July 30

GENOA – The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8387 will participate in the 15th annual Veterans Weekend later this month, and the community is invited.

The weekend will run from July 29 through July 31. Events will be held to honor all veterans, health care workers and first responders, according to a news release.

As part of the weekend, the Genoa VFW will host a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 30 at the Genoa Veterans Home.

The VFW will hold its next monthly meeting at 5 p.m. July 25 to finalize plans for the spaghetti dinner.

The dinner costs $8 in advance or $10 at the door. RSVP forms are available from VFW members and at the Genoa Veterans Home.

The Couch Coins Band will perform after the dinner beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will be able to stay at the DeKalb Motel at a rate of $69.95 plus tax per night. To reserve a room, call 815-901-3834.

Other activities taking place during Veterans Weekend include:

• July 29 to July 31, living history military encampment, Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa. Reenactor groups welcome, but RSVP for space availability at 815-901-3834.

• Meet-and-greet, 4 p.m. to close July 29, honoring veterans, first responders and health care workers at DeKalb American Veterans Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb. Meet-and-greet opens at noon, drinks and food begin at 4:40 p.m., live band from 5 to 9 p.m. and a short ceremony at 6 p.m.

• Motorcycle/motorcade parade of vehicles at 9:15 a.m. July 30 at Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson, 969 N. Peace Road, DeKalb. The motor parade will go to eight senior living centers in DeKalb and Sycamore, ending at the Genoa Veterans Home and Sycamore American Legion Riders. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and a safety briefing will take place at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be available.

• Activities from noon to close July 30 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa. Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.; raffles, gaming, drinks, ice cream social, and Veterans Awareness Fair from 2 to 5 p.m.; POW/MIA Remembrance Table Ceremony at 4 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for $8 pre-paid RSVP or $10 at the door; and a free live band, the Couch Coins, from 7 p.m. to close.

• Veterans and community breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 31 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

• DeKalb County Sportsman’s Show from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

• Turning Back Time Car Show beginning at noon July 31 in downtown Sycamore.

The Genoa VFW welcomes any honorably discharged veterans who have served in a war zone during any war.