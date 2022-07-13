Discover 4-H at the 4-H General Project Show

SYCAMORE – Are you ready to go on the 4-H Mission: Adventure?

4-H members, volunteers and clubs will have hands-on activities and games to help people of all ages learn about 4-H. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building, 1350 W. Prairie Drive in Sycamore. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Attendees can join in on the fun by building their own rocket and see how far it will fly. They can build a boat and an electrical circuit with vegetables. The amazing and creative projects 4-H members have made throughout the year will be on display. Visitors can also test their observation skills by finding everything on the 4-H Project Show Scavenger Hunt.

In 4-H, young people learn about communication skills, decision-making, responsibility, leadership development, economic education, and career exploration. The group is open to all youth ages 5 to 18 years old.

To learn about joining a 4-H club, or becoming a 4-H volunteer or leader, contact U of I Extension at 815-758-8194.