DeKalb Salvation Army to host ice cream social

DeKALB – The DeKalb Salvation Army will host an ice cream social Sunday, and the public is invited.

The event will go from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army community center, 830 Grove St., DeKalb. According to a news release, the ice cream social will be free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to select from an assortment of toppings to create a sundae of their choice while enjoying the company of friends and other residents from the community.

For information, contact Lt. Joe Alvarez at 773-328-0788.