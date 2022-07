SYCAMORE – St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, to Friday, July 22, in the parish hall of the church at 218 Somonauk St. in Sycamore.

The free event is open to children ages 6 to 12.

Dinner will be provided for attendees. Parents will be invited to join their children for dessert on Friday.

To register, call the church office at 815-895-2227 or visit sycamorestpeters.org.