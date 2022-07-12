NIU STEM Café in Aurora explores food innovation

AURORA – Two Brothers Roundhouse will host the next Northern Illinois University STEM Café, exploring the topic “Food Innovation: Taking a New Product from Start to Finish.”

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway in Aurora. It is free and open to the public, with food and drink available to buy from Two Brothers.

The food we eat often takes a complicated path to our table. A new commercial food product requires standardization – it must arrive at your restaurant table exactly the same, every time. Staff shortages and pandemic-related supply chain issues have made this process more complex than ever.

At the café, the public will have the chance to hear from an experienced food manufacturing professional to learn the ins and outs of commercial food development and gain an idea of the teams of people involved from concept to design to execution. Mark Chaplin, vice president of operations, process improvement and strategy for OSI Group, a food and beverage manufacturing company, will tell stories and give examples from his more than four decades in the industry.

The audience also will hear from an experienced retail food manager to learn what it takes to continue to keep the doors open and provide consistent, quality products and services to customers. John Boswell, NIU director of retail dining, will reflect on some of the changes that have occurred in retail dining since the pandemic began and on the future of the industry.