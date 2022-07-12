KSO awards new scholarship to 4 local students

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra recently awarded four local student musicians its new High School Senior Musician Scholarship.

In the spring, the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra inaugurated the awarding of a $500 scholarship to DeKalb County high school students who have played in instrumental music ensembles in high school and will be members of such ensembles after beginning college.

The scholarship awardees are Brianna Castillo and Benjamin Grych from DeKalb High School and Sam Crutcher and Sarah Siddiqui from Sycamore High School. The recipients formally were named at the May 7 KSO concert.

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra treasurer David Sinason presented the KSO High School Senior Musician Scholarship to Sarah Siddiqui. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

Each recipient is an accomplished musician and participated in several music activities while in high school.

Castillo, who is primarily a percussionist, performed in the DHS orchestra, marching band, jazz ensemble, other band ensembles, choral groups and theater productions.

Crutcher, a trombonist, performed in the SHS marching band, jazz ensemble and other band and orchestra ensembles.

Grych, a clarinetist, performed in the DHS marching band, jazz ensemble and other band and community ensembles.

Siddiqui, a violinist, performed in the SHS orchestra, pit orchestra, jazz strings and other orchestras and ensembles, including NIU Sinfonia.

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is a nonprofit community orchestra that provides a place for area musicians to use their talents in an orchestral setting. The orchestra consists of professional, student and dedicated amateur musicians. It began informally in 1976 and now engages in weekly rehearsals and an annual series of concerts. Concerts are held in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building in DeKalb.

To contribute any amount toward KSO scholarships for NIU or high school students, visit kishorchestra.org/scholarships.