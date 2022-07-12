Kish College Veterinary Assistant program resumes in July

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Continuing Education department will offer the fall Veterinary Assistant program from July 24 through Dec. 16.

The course will take place both online and in person. Instruction is provided online in an asynchronous format. In-person lecture/practice will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Ashton Animal Clinic in Kaneville and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Ashton Animal Clinic in Ashton.

Veterinary assistants are critical members of a veterinary staff and assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures. Veterinary assistants also are trained in examinations, customer relations and veterinary hospital office procedures.

Contact Melissa Gallagher at 815-825-9466 or mgallagher1@kish.edu to discuss the program and how to register. For more program information, visit kish.edu/vetassistant.