Kish College offers night CDL class

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Continuing Education department will offer a night commercial driver’s license class from 5-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 25 to Sept. 22.

Students will prepare for their CDL exams using the 2023 Volvo semi-truck recently acquired by the Kish Truck Driver Training program. The vehicle will allow students to learn how to drive a semi-truck using the latest technology available in the trucking industry.

Space for the class is limited.

Interested students should contact Melissa Gallagher at 815-825-9466 or mgallagher1@kish.edu to discuss the class and how to register. For more information on the Truck Driver Training program, visit kish.edu/cdl.