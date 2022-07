KINGSTON – The Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St., will host a rummage sale from Thursday, July 21, to Saturday, July 23.

Donations of clean, usable items for the sale can be dropped off at the center beginning Sunday, July 17.

The Kingston Friendship Center is a community outreach organization benefitting all residents in Kingston and the surrounding communities to build bridges spanning generations.

For more information, call 815-784-3921.