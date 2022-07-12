Gavin Wilson to sing with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – The next DeKalb Municipal Band concert will feature vocal soloist Gavin Wilson.

Conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The concert is free and open to the public.

Wilson will sing “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man,” “Love & Marriage” and “Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Wilson came to DeKalb in 1983 to study music composition at Northern Illinois University. He has directed children’s and adult theater, composed and staged original musicals, staged a 10-year annual variety show to benefit the Egyptian Theatre, performed with Stage Coach Players and co-founded Jazz in Progress. Wilson owns the Hillside Restaurant with his wife Mary and also works as an insurance adviser.

Other songs on Tuesday’s program include “American Overture for Band,” “The Typewriter,” featuring Dave Lehman, and music from the movie “Lincoln.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.