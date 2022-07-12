‘A Murder is Announced’ opens July 14

DeKALB – Stage Coach Players’ production of Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery, “A Murder is Announced,” will open Thursday, July 14, and run for two weekends.

Directed by Mandi Sester, “A Murder is Announced,” tells the story of the house of Letitia Blacklock, called Little Paddocks, where a murder is announced in the local paper to take place there later that evening. It causes curiosity as some members of the community come to call, wondering if a murder will truly take place.

At the precise time suggested by the announcement, a stranger opens the door, the lights go off, a gunshot is heard and when they come back on, the stranger lies dead on the floor. Enter Inspector Craddock and amateur sleuth, Miss Marple, both with plans to ferret out the guilty party.

Bernie Schuneman and Mandy Westcott rehearsing for the Stage Coach Players upcoming production of "A Murder is Announced" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

The show stars Mandy Westcott as Miss Marple, Bernie Schuneman as Inspector Craddock, and Donna O’Hagan as Letitia Blacklock. Cast members include Richard Christensen, Leigh Foulk, Luke Harmon, Susan Johnson, Korey Miller, Scott Montavon, Joleigh Reiss, Julia Woodward and Tasha Yunker.

The cast of The Stage Coach Players "A Murder is Announced" rehearsing a scene (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

Show times will be at 7:30 p.m. July 14 to 16 and July 22 to 23, and 2 p.m. July 17 and July 24 at the Stage Coach Theater, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $13 for seniors and ages 13 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stagecoachplayers.com or by calling the box office at 815-758-1940.

Stage Coach Players encourages, but does not require, play attendees to wear masks. Guidelines will change if the state of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines change.