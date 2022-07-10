Mystery Diner in DeKalb: Los Rancheros does everything right

DeKALB – From the salsa to the taco salad to the kids meals and gargantuan burritos, Los Rancheros in DeKalb just does everything right.

The well-prepared taco salad was delicious.

Start with the taco salad with ground beef. Those can be a tricky call. The beef can be too salty or over-flavored. The shell can be a soggy mess. But not here. Everything came together perfectly. The meat was both seasoned and cooked to perfection, and it was a heaping portion inside the shell, paired primarily with lettuce. The dish was absolutely delicious and one of the best taco salads we’ve had.

The Burrito California is one of the biggest burritos you’ll ever see except at a food challenge.

As large as the taco salad was, it was dwarfed by the Burrito California, literally one of the biggest burritos you’ll ever see except at a food challenge. And every element in the burrito is well done. It comes with a choice of meat and we went with the steak. Also inside are rice, mushrooms, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. And on the outside is a cheese sauce along with a salsa verde. The salsa verde got a little lost, but was absolutely great when it was able to hold its own or stand out from the cheese sauce. Tangy but not oppressively spicy, it was what a tomatillo-based sauce is supposed to be. You can’t go wrong ordering it, but probably need to split it among two or plan on leftovers.

To add culinary drama to one’s meal, the restaurant offers the flourish of freshly made-to-order guacamole prepared tableside as one of the appetizers. The menu notes another specialty starter is the queso fundido, featuring chorizo with hot melted Chihuahua cheese paired with poblano peppers and tomatoes.

The kitchen offers a wide variety within each classic category of Mexican cuisine. Shrimp lovers will find an array of options, as will vegetarians and people looking for tasty gluten-free choices. The menu also indicates a variety of lunch specials.

The two enchilada combo plate is a nice option for lighter appetites.

The enchiladas come in orders of three, generally, but they also appear as a combination plate, where you can order two of them, perfect for a younger eater who has outgrown a kids menu, or for anyone with a smaller appetite. The sauce was very smoky and had a kick to it.

The kids quesadilla had plentiful cheese.

The kids beef taco was prepared with a flour tortilla per request.

The kids meals were nicely standard, and a big hit with the target audience. One young eater called the soft taco – they accommodated his request for a flour instead of corn tortilla – perfect. The quesadilla was a big hit, too, with a decent amount of cheese on the inside.

The chips and salsa were great.

And, of course, the chips and salsa were great – the salsa really carried the show. Clearly fresh, it was prepared with the perfect balance of spice to still let the other flavors come through. Like everything else on the menu that we got to try, just done right is the order of the day.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Los Rancheros

WHERE: 2350 Sycamore Road, Suite A, DeKalb

PHONE: 815-758-2200

INFORMATION: www.losrancherosrestaurante.com