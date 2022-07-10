Lions provide free fishing, picnic for people with disabilities

SHABBONA – Lions Club members from 15 communities are preparing the annual picnic for some special heroes.

The Lions Fishing Derby for Persons With Disabilities will take place July 21 at Shabbona Lake State Park.

Taking assorted assignments, the Lions provide boat rides, lunch, a petting zoo, canoe rides, trailer rides between areas and, of course, fishing from an accessible fishing pier among other events.

Families, friends and groups are invited to attend the free event. Nearly 150 people will be available to assist in “accessibility.”

For over 40 years the event has been an anniversary of the construction of an accessible fishing pier at the well-known fishing lake.