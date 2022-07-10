Foodies return for second helping of Baconfest in Genoa: ‘Got to have bacon’

GENOA – Area foodies took to the second annual Baconfest for a second helping of all things cured pork Saturday at The Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa.
From bacon ice cream and bacon burgers to bacon-infused beer, the salty staple was cooked, created and served in several different ways for people to enjoy.
While bacon is the festival’s theme, the event also had food trucks and a bags tournament.
Mary Lloyd, co-owner of the Warehouse on Park venue, said the concept behind Baconfest is simple.
“Basically, it’s a concert,” Mary Lloyd said. “We have three bands. … Then, on top of that, we have food vendors that provide bacon-related food items and bacon-infused beer that’s specially made for this event. Then, we have a full bar. So, there’s beer to go with that bacon.”
Among the vendors supplying food and beverages at Baconfest were Little O’s Frozen Treats, Byers Brewing Company and Cookies With Flavor.
Chris Bahramis, owner of Takis To-Go, said he’s glad he decided to set up a booth at Baconfest.
“It’s working out great,” Bahramis said. “I have a lot of friends from the Genoa area, and they told me to do this.”
Bahramis started Takis To-Go, a Greek street food restaurant and catering establishment, based out of DeKalb in November 2021. At Baconfest, he was serving, among other things, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon cheese fries and bacon brats.
Bahramis said it’s clear that the event’s popularity rings true for many people.
“Bacon – got to have bacon,” he said.
Winfield resident Dave Arrowsmith was seated at a table enjoying a drink with Jaime Begley of Genoa. Aerosmith said he’s glad he came to Baconfest.
“I love bacon,” Arrowsmith said. “I don’t know how you could not love bacon. It’s like God’s gift to us. You put bacon on everything, and it tastes good.”
Begley said she and Arrowsmith had sampled the bacon already.
“Much better than the bacon that I’m making in the morning, although that’s delightful, too,” Begley said.
Bill Lloyd, co-owner of the Warehouse on Park venue, said it’s clear from Saturday’s event the food theme is a hit.
“Ollie’s has a maple custard with bacon in it,” Bill Lloyd said, referring to vendor offerings at Baconfest. “Cookies With Flavor has bacon-infused cookies. And, of course, bacon burgers, bacon brats, bacon pizza, bacon, bacon, bacon.”
Mary Lloyd shared that sentiment, saying the event’s appeal is easy to pinpoint.
“It’s just something that’s close to home that you can go out and do and have fun,” Mary Lloyd said. “You don’t have to travel a long way to go to an outdoor concert.”
Event organizers anticipate Baconfest will be held again around this time next year in 2023.