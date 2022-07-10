Ag author Gabe Brown to speak in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Gabe Brown, one of the pioneers of the current soil health movement and author of the book “Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey Into Regenerative Agriculture,” will be in Sycamore on July 15 for a forum at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau’s Center for Agriculture.

The public is invited to attend the event hosted by the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District. It will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Gabe Brown and his wife, Shelly, and son, Paul, own and operate a diversified 5,000-acre farm near Bismarck, North Dakota. Their ranch consists of native perennial rangeland along with perennial pastureland and cropland. Their ranch focuses on farming and ranching in nature’s image.

The Brown family holistically integrates their grazing and no-till cropping systems, which include a variety of cash crops, multi-species cover crops along with all-natural grass-finished beef and lamb. They also raise pasture-laying hens, broilers and swine. This diversity and integration has regenerated the natural resources on the ranch without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides.

With more than 2,000 people visiting the ranch annually to see this unique operation, the Browns believe that healthy soil leads to clean air and water and healthy plants, animals and people.

Brown and his ranch have received many forms of recognition for their work, including a Growing Green award from the Natural Resource Defense Council, an Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and a Zero-Till Producer of the Year Award, to name a few. Brown also has been named one of the 25 most influential agriculture leaders in the U.S.

For information, contact the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District at 815-756-3234, ext. 9488, or Dean.Johnson@il.nacdnet.net.