DCCG lists July Grow Mobile food pantry dates

The following is a list of the July locations for the DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who come, no requirements necessary.

All food is pre-packed and will be distributed drive-thru style. DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers, and asks that people practice food/hand hygiene and stay home if they are sick.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.

Grow Mobile dates in July will be:

• 4 to 6 p.m. July 5 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman

• 3 to 5 p.m. July 7 in the community center at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. July 12 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St. in Cortland

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 12 at the Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

• 11 a.m. to noon July 14 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb

• 8 to 9:30 a.m. July 16 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston

• 3 to 5 p.m. July 19 in the community center at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 21 at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta

• 4 to 6 p.m. July 26 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road in Sandwich

• 11 a.m. to noon July 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb