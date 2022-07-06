Robinson to sing with DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, continues its 168th season with a performance featuring vocalist Mark Robinson.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Robinson has been the band’s principal horn since 2007, is principal horn for the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra and is a member of Thesix Chamber Ensemble. Early vocal experiences included children’s church choir, Joliet High School concert and swing choirs, and performing in local summer theaters.

As a member of the Marine Corps Band, Robinson focused on French horn during boot camp and, once deployed, primarily played the horn, but also performed on saxophone and sang with the jazz band.

While attending Northern Illinois University, he studied the French horn with John Fairfield and performed with the Madrigals and Concert Choir under the direction of Elwood Smith. He also received coaching in orchestration and arranging from the late Jan Bach, NIU music professor.

He lives in DeKalb with his wife, Martha, a bassoonist, and four children.

Robinson will perform “Stardust,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” and the Great American Songbook standard, “Come Fly With Me.”

Other numbers on the program include “The Fantastics,” “Irish Tune from County Derry” and “Holiday for Winds.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.