Kishwaukee Kiwanis’ Biking with Beanzie set for July 17

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club will host its annual Biking with Beanzie recreational bike ride on Sunday, July 17.

The event starts and ends at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road in DeKalb, and offers a number of distance options – 25, 46, 62, 80 and 101 miles.

Pre-registration is available online or via mail until July 8 at a cost of $27 for long-distance routes. After July 8, the fee is $35 by mail or onsite on the day of the event. T-shirts will be available for $10 on the day of the event.

New this year is the availability of GPS routing.

Contributions and proceeds from Biking with Beanzie will help fund future pathway projects, greenway projects and other community service projects throughout DeKalb County.

For more information or to acquire registration forms, email bikingwithbeanzie@yahoo.com, mail Kiwanis Beanzie Ride, P.O. Box 1007, DeKalb, IL 60115 or visit www.kishkiwanis.org or www.Active.com.