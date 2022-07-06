Homestead to display artwork by Mabel Glidden

DeKALB – Various paintings and drawings created by Mabel Carter Glidden will be on display in the J.F. Glidden Homestead Welcome Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, during its open hours from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

The Glidden home will be open for tours, and the Phineas Vaughan Blacksmith Shop also will be open and operating that day while volunteer blacksmiths provide demonstrations of the craft.

Mabel attended a DeKalb public grammar school and then entered Waterman Hall, an Episcopal school for girls in Sycamore. It was there that her love of art fostered. Mabel furthered her art studies at the Art Institute in Chicago, where she attended classes for three years, but received no degree, as this was not yet offered. In 1893, she worked for many months on the decorating of the Children’s Building at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. This structure was designed as a comfort station for the care of as many as 100 children, whose parents attended the fair.

Mabel married John W. Glidden, Joseph’s nephew, and after Joseph’s death, their family moved into the Glidden Homestead. What is now the Glidden Campus Florist was started by Mabel in 1925 when she began selling vegetable plants grown in a small lean-to greenhouse. Additional greenhouses were later added, and in 1966 the current flower shop was built. Mabel never lost her love of gardening or art and could be seen tending her flowers in the front yard of the homestead until she was more than 90 years old.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn, while providing educational opportunities to the public.

The house and Welcome Center are open from noon to 4 p.m. each Sunday, June through November, with a special event in December. Admission is $4 for adults; children younger than 14 and homestead members are admitted free.

For more information, call 815-756-7904, visit www.gliddenhomestead.org or visit J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center on Facebook.