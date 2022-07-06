‘Cocktails at the Crib’ raises funds for DeKalb County History Center

SYCAMORE – With a scenic farmstead location along a beautiful pond as a backdrop, the DeKalb County History Center will host a new fundraiser, “Cocktails at the Crib,” on July 16.

Residents are invited to gather their friends and stop from by 4 to 7 p.m. for an entertaining evening where each ticket includes a commemorative beverage glass, specialty cocktails, music, appetizers and more.

“When discussing a new fundraiser for the History Center, we really wanted to take advantage of our beautiful campus,” Michelle Donahoe, executive director, said in a news release. “The corn crib is one of the impressive features on the property, so we decided to play around with the idea of this space as a former farmstead and ultimately created Cocktails at the Crib.”

Each ticket costs $50, which includes a souvenir cocktail glass (limited quantity available), five beverage tickets, appetizers, musical entertainment by Craig Mathey and Friends, a specially designed rustic selfie-spot to create photo memories, cornhole toss games, silent auction and cash bar.

Two specialty cocktails created by Whiskey Acres will be offered: Bourbon & Blues or Vodka Lemonade. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and water are also available.

A silent auction will be held and guests can tour the exhibit, ”History of DeKalb County in 100 Objects.”

Tickets can be purchased at the History Center or online at dekalbcountyhistory.org.

The DeKalb County History Center is located at 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore. On-site parking is available.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.

Image: Tickets are on sale now for “Cocktails at the Crib,”a fundraiser for the DeKalb County History Center on July 16.