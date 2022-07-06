Cardinal String Quartet to perform at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will host a performance of the Cardinal String Quartet during its 10 a.m. service Sunday, July 10. The event is free and open to the public.

The group will perform three songs, including two Scottish folk songs and Bréval’s “Rondo in D Major.”

Cardinal String Quartet members are Chong Zheng and Thomas Cappaert on violin, Lynn Vogl on viola and Jan Knudsen on cello. The group is in residence at Westminster Presbyterian.

For more information, visit https://westminsterdekalb.wpcomstaging.com.