Sycamore Kiwanis to host drive-thru dinner fundraiser

SYCAMORE – The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore will host a barbecue pulled pork sandwich drive-thru dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 20 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The dinner is part of the church’s Wednesday drive-thru dinner community outreach program.

The dinner will include a quarter-pound pulled pork sandwich, Bud’s sweet barbecue sauce, cowboy beans, coleslaw and applesauce.

Tickets cost $15 and must be bought in advance no later than July 13. Tickets are available online on the SUMC Facebook page in the events section, at the church office or from Kiwanis Club members. For tickets, call the church office at 815-895-9113.

The Kiwanis Club of Sycamore is an organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Sorrento’s Ranch, 50 W. 187 Route 64 in Maple Park. For information, visit sycamorekiwanis.com.