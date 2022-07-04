DeKalb rally joins national push for reproductive rights: Supreme court ruling ‘huge step backwards’

DeKALB — More than 60 people kicked off their Fourth of July festivities in the streets of downtown DeKalb Monday, exercising their right to demonstrate in support of reproductive rights.

Protesters on hand for the event lined the courtyard of Memorial Park, located at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway, next to the Annie Glidden mural.

Anna Henderson, a Northern Illinois University doctoral student who organized the rally, said she felt compelled to organize the protest.

“I was outraged by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and I thought the Fourth of July was the perfect day because Women’s Marches around the world are protesting today,” Henderson said. “I think Independence Day is a great day to point out the hypocrisy of half the population not having freedom and choice over their own body.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Hannah Walker, 14, of Kingston, stands in protest Monday, July 4, 2022, alongside Michelle Walker of Kingston and Jen Barton of Genoa during a reproductive rights demonstration staged in downtown DeKalb. The Independence Day gathering was organized to protest a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that struck down Roe v. Wade, which protected access to abortion under federal law.

The event was held in the wake of a June 24 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The controversial decision struck down a nearly 50-year federal court ruling that protected access to abortions, prompting state’s across the country to enact their own legislation.

Trigger laws went into effect in several states the day of the ruling, primarily giving states the ability to establish paths to ban abortions or take actions to limit access.

But the ruling does not impact the state of Illinois where abortions remain legal and is publicly funded in some cases. Reproductive healthcare, including abortions, became legal in Illinois with the passage of the Reproductive Health Act of 2019.

DeKalb resident Kara Johnson, 29, said knowing that she’s fighting the fight that her grandmother once fought doesn’t make her feel the best.

“It’s disheartening because we’ve already been through this fight, and some people in the Supreme Court decided that they didn’t agree with that,” Johnson said. “They’re voting based on their personal feelings and not on the law. It makes you lose a little faith in our democratic system. Hopefully, all of these people across the country standing up it’ll have an impact.”

Several passersby honked their vehicle horns in support of the demonstrators and their cause.

Rochelle resident Kristi Olson said something has to give with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I think it’s a huge step backwards,” Olson said. “I think it goes to show that people involved in politics aren’t listening to the people, like they’re supposed to. I certainly hope we don’t have to go back to the old ways for abortions. Our current world cannot handle more population. We cannot even handle the population we have, let alone keep bringing babies into it.”

DeKalb resident Marti Brown said the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a slippery slope and said she believes other rights could be at stake next.

“The court is so conservative, and they don’t represent the majority in our country,” Brown said.

Demonstrators hoisted signs in the air with phrases from, “Roe, Roe, Roe the Vote” and “My body, my choice” to “Abortion is healthcare” and “No choice, no freedom.”

Henderson said she is pleased with how the protest went.

“I’m very happy with the turnout,” she said. “I’m just glad that people are uniting and using their voices to protest laws that they don’t agree with.”