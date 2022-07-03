Indian Valley Theatre to host in-person summer workshops

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Theatre will host in-person Children and Teen Summer Workshop programs at the historic Sandwich Opera House.

The deadline to register is Friday.

The Children’s Workshop classes, for students entering first through sixth grades in fall 2022, will be 9 a.m. to noon July 11-22. Students will perform “Scare O’Clock News,” written by Alethia Hummel. Performances will at 6:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.

The Teen Workshop classes, for those entering seventh grade through graduating seniors, will run 1 to 4 p.m. July 18-29. and 9 a.m. to noon July 25-29. This year’s program will be “Peter/Wendy”. Performances will be at 3 and 7 p.m. July 30.

All classes and performances will be at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. The cost is $90 a student. Class sizes are limited. Students will be expected to attend all classes and the performances.

For information and to submit an application for the summer workshops, visit indianvalleytheatre.com or email ivtchildrensworkshop@gmail.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.