DeKalb band to perform ‘Star Spangled Spectacular’

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, will celebrate the Fourth of July with a “Star Spangled Spectacular” concert accompanying the city’s fireworks display.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, and will feature vocal soloist, Deanna Tausch, a native of Shabbona. She is returning as a soloist with the band for the third time.

Tausch earned bachelor’s degrees in vocal performance and music education from Northern Illinois University in 2018. During her collegiate career, she performed in several ensembles including the NIU Chamber Choir, NIU Concert Choir, and the NIU Opera Theatre Chorus.

Tausch is a member of the professional vocal ensemble, Cor Cantiamo, and has been featured as a guest soloist for the Young Naperville Singers. She teaches elementary school music in the Kaneland school district and lives in Waterman with her husband, Tim, and son, Declan.

Tausch will perform ”Don’t Rain On My Parade” from “Funny Girl,” “Memory” from “Cats” and “God Bless the USA.”

Other “Star Spangled” songs on the program include “American Fanfare,” “1812 Overture,” “Blues Brothers Revue” and of course, Sousa favorites, “Liberty Bell March” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.