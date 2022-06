GENOA – The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars has changed its monthly meeting date.

The group will now meet at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month, beginning June 27, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa.

The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars accepts any honorably discharged veterans who have served in a war zone during any war.

For more information, contact Frank Beierlotzer at 815-901-3834 or ffb66@juno.com.