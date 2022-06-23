Nominations open for DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s annual Athena awards

DeKALB – Nominations are being accepted for the 33rd Annual Athena Award and Woman of Accomplishment honorees through the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

The Athena Award recognizes an individual for serving as a role model to encourage women to reach their full leadership potential, for business and professional accomplishments and for community service. Athena nominees must live or work in DeKalb and still be active in their careers.

The Woman of Accomplishment Award recognizes those who embody the Athena criteria but who are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County.

Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Nomination forms are available in the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce office, 130 W. Lincoln Highway, Suite 200, and online at www.dekalb.org .

This year’s award recognition will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Athena Award waits to be claimed Tuesday before the DeKalb Chamber’s 31st annual Athena Award celebration at the Stage Coach Theater in DeKalb. In-person attendance was limited due to the pandemic but the event was livestreamed on the DeKalb Chamber's Facebook page. (Mark Busch)

The Athena recognition is a national program sponsored locally by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC and the Daily Chronicle.

For more information, call the chamber at 815-756-6306 or email Rosalie Williams at rosalie.williams@dekalb.org.