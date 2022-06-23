DeKalb city issues call to artists for public mural program

DEKALB — The City of DeKalb is inviting area artists to submit proposals to create public art murals throughout the area.

In partnership with the Citizens Community Enhancement Commission, the city seeks proposals for public murals to be funded by a grant secured this past spring. Deadline to submit a proposal is July 13, according to a news release.

The call for artists marks the beginning of a multi-year venture to create a public mural program that demonstrates a commitment to enhancing the aesthetics of the city, promoting civic pride, highlighting the community’s diversity and promoting a spirit of belonging through public art, the release states.

“The public mural initiative is a wonderful opportunity for artists to participate in the cultural vitality of the city of DeKalb,” commission Chairman Brad Hoey said in a statement. “Thanks to the city recently being awarded a T-Mobile Hometown Grant and to the investment of other community partners, we are able to launch this latest public art project and look forward to developing additional arts and culture initiatives in the future.”

Among the two city-owned properties selected to host murals are retaining walls along the South Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass and the south wall of the City Hall building on Lincoln Highway.

The retaining walls along the railroad underpass provide access to large walls along both the northbound and southbound lanes of South Annie Glidden Road, the release states. The south wall offers space to a site that overlooks a public parking lot in the middle of the city’s downtown.

While preference may be given to DeKalb area and Northern Illinois University applicants, submissions are open to local and regional artists to showcase their talent.

Successful completion of the program will allow an artist to receive a stipend of $15,000 per mural to cover the design fee, supplies and, if necessary, travel. Proceeds are paid, in part, by a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant secured by the city in March to support public arts.

The call for artists and applications are posted to the city’s website. The deadline to submit is July 13 at 11:59 p.m. The commission intends to have all the murals completed by the fall.