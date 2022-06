WATERMAN – Waterman United Methodist Church will host its annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The event is free and open to the public.

The church is located at 210 W. Garfield St. in Waterman.

The Nielsen family will bring their Belgian horses and wagon for free rides through Lions Club Park during the event. There also will be a mini petting zoo with baby goats, lambs, chickens and rabbits.

For more information, visit www.watermanumc.org.