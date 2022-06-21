Portion of Sycamore Road closed in DeKalb due to downed power lines: City alert

DeKALB - A portion of Sycamore Road is temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon as crews work to clear downed power lines in the road after a semi-trailer truck collided with them, city officials said.

The city of DeKalb issued an emergency alert around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, asking residents and community members to avoid the area of the 2200 block of Sycamore Road, which is closed in response to the incident.

Andy Raih, the city’s director of streets and facilities, said all lanes going both ways from Walmart to Barber Greene Road on Sycamore Road will be closed until further notice.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and re-route as necessary. Motorists could be seen Tuesday rerouting in the Walmart parking lot.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.