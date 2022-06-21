NIU, DCEDC offer help to businesses, nonprofits

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University College of Business and the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp. IGNITE! program is accepting student employment proposals for the 2022-23 school year until Wednesday, June 15.

NIU students who participate will work during the upcoming employment period of Aug. 22 through May 12, 2023.

IGNITE! is a joint program providing structure and funding for DCEDC member companies, northern Illinois startups and nonprofits to connect with and employ NIU Business students part-time. NIU students will work for local businesses and nonprofits up to 20 hours per week. IGNITE! proposals must define the part-time positions. The positions must include clear goals and defined professional responsibilities, projects and developmental opportunities, and general expectations.

After the proposal deadline, a committee will choose five proposals from DCEDC member companies, northern Illinois startups and nonprofits for funding. The selected organizations will assist in promoting their opportunity to students virtually through information sessions and on the NIU online job board. The selected organizations will be responsible for interviewing, hiring, onboarding, training and managing the student. Students will be paid $13 per hour. The NIU College of Business will subsidize $10.50 per hour of the wage with employers covering the balance of the wage.

To submit student employment proposals, visit go.niu.edu/ignite.