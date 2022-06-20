Golf ‘fore’ a good cause at DeKalb Park District outing    

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District invites the community to the 16th annual Golf Fore the Kids Scholarship Golf Outing.

The fundraiser will take place Friday at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive in DeKalb. Check-in is at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. New additions this year include a pig roast dinner and live music by local Southern rock band, Shooter, starting at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Scholarship Assistance Program, which helps provide access to recreational opportunities for DeKalb residents who would otherwise be unable to participate because of financial constraints. The funds go toward both park district programs and access to facilities. Each year the district provides thousands of dollars for youth in DeKalb to take part in recreation programs like youth golf academy, pool passes, day camps and athletics.

Participants may sign up to play in the outing as an individual ($85) or foursome ($290) or attend the new individual fundraiser dinner ($30). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, swag bag, T-shirt, boxed lunch, pig roast dinner, two drink tickets and music. Attend the dinner for a chance to win one of the “golden ticket” prize packages valued at more than $100 each. There also will be raffles and a silent auction.

Businesses are invited to become a sponsor, donate or sign up a team. Any businesses or individuals may also make a charitable contribution in any amount to the Scholarship Assistance Program.

In case of inclement weather, July 15 is the scheduled rain date.

For information, to register for the event, sponsor, or make a charitable donation, visit golfdekalb.com/golf-programs.