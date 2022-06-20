Antique show moves to Garfield Farm Museum

After hosting Fox Valley Antiques shows at the Kane County Fairgrounds for more than six decades, the Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association has moved its show on Saturday to Garfield Farm Museum in Campton Hills.

Rain or shine, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission of $5 benefits Garfield Farm Museum and parking is free. Inglenook Pantry will provide catered lunch and snacks.

Garfield Farm Museum is a restored 366-acre 19th-century farmstead that has long been a philanthropy of CSADA. Antiques dealers from six states, including Stephen Reid Antiques of DeKalb, will display their merchandise in the farm’s restored 1842 and 1906 barns and on surrounding grounds. Guided tours of the 1846 inn will be available.

The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers. The group’s online and in-person shows provide funding for local historic preservation and education endeavors. Visit CSADA.com for information.