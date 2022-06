SYCAMORE – Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser will host an open house Meet & Greet with City Manager Michael Hall on Monday.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber on the second floor of Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St., Sycamore.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.