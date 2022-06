MALTA – Kishwaukee College is seeking input from the public to update its Strategic Plan.

An online Community Strategic Plan Survey is available through Monday. The survey is five questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

The college’s current Strategic Plan was created in 2018. Due to the changing landscape of education over the past four years, the college is reviewing plans to meet the evolving needs of students and the community.

To take the survey, visit kish.edu/strategicplan.