Registration open for First Baptist Church day camp

DeKALB – First Baptist Church of DeKalb has opened registration for its 2022 Day Camp.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 18-22, at First Baptist Church, 349 S. Third St. in DeKalb.

The theme of this year’s camp is “Christmas in July.” The session will include games, stories, crafts and snacks. The camp will be open to children entering first grade through eighth grade. There is no fee for participants.

For information and registration forms, visit firstbaptistdekalb.org or call the church office at 815-758-3973.