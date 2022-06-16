DeKalb Municipal Band to present Broadway classics

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, continues its 168th season with its “Tuesday Night on Broadway” concert, featuring local soloist Jill McCormick.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

McCormick grew up in the area and enjoys performing in the community. This is her 17th season performing with the band.

She graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in music education, where she was a member of the highly acclaimed University Chorale. She earned a Master of Music degree from Northern Illinois University in 2005 and also recently completed her English as a Second Language Endorsement at NIU.

McCormick just finished her 21st year of teaching. She teaches general music at Founders Elementary School in DeKalb and is the music coordinator for DeKalb School District 428.

She will sing “Put On a Happy Face” from “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” and “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady.”

The band also will feature one of its own, Brian Balika, who will perform “Trumpeter’s Lullaby.”

Other Broadway classics on the program include “Mambo” from “West Side Story,” as well as selections from “Carousel,” “Porgy and Bess” and “The King and I.”

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.