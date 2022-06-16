Area police agencies plan to amp up patrol for Fourth of July safety campaign starting June 16

DeKalb County area police agencies announced they’ll ramp up patrols starting Thursday through the July 4 holiday as part of a statewide plan to enforce seatbelts and encourage motorists not to drive while impaired.

The police departments are joining forces with more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments including the Illinois State police for the increased statewide enforcement effort, according to news releases from the Sycamore Police Department the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Increased patrols will begin Thursday and run through the early morning hours of July 5, which will include the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Police said they hope to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking or using marijuana.

If residents plan to use alcohol or drugs, they should seek a designated sober driver, and not let friends of family drive under the influence. If a person is impaired, they should call a taxi, a friend, or a ride-sharing app to make sure they get home safely, police said.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High and Get a DUI,” and “Click it or Ticket” programs are made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the news release.

The enforcement period runs concurrently with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s campaign “It’s Not a Game,” reminding motorists not to drive impaired.



