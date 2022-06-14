Retired FVCS executive director honored for 40 years of service

SANDWICH - Retired executive director of Fox Valley Community Services Cindy Worsley recently was honored for 40 years of service.

Worsley received the special recognition during a recent Kendall County Board meeting for her work in service to area older adults, according to a news release.

Worsley has been a longtime supporter of the senior citizen community and was instrumental in promoting home services, adult day services and senior centers since its initial creation and development. Worsley also was congratulated by the Kendall County Board for being induced into the Illinois Department of Aging Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame in the Community Service category.

Fox Valley Community Services assists thousands of senior citizens in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kane and Kendall Counties. For information about Fox Valley Community Services, visit fvoas.org or call 815-786-9404.