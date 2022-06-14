Free concerts in DeKalb parks kick off this week

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District invites residents to grab their friends and family and bring their blankets and chairs for some music in the park this summer.

The park district will kick off the summer with the new Rockin’ with Ronnie: Kids’ Concerts in the Park on Tuesday, June 14. The show will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road.

The concert will feature Miss Jamie’s Farm, taking children and their families on an imaginative musical adventure to learn values like hard work, healthy eating, and being kind to animals and each other.

The children’s concert series will continue on select Tuesdays throughout the summer.

The DeKalb Municipal Band will begin its 168th concert season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Hopkins Park and will feature soloist, Gavin Wilson. Concerts will be held on Tuesdays through Aug. 23. For a full concert schedule, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Music at the Mansion will return from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 22 through Aug. 3, at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. Pre-show entertainment on select dates will start at 6:30 p.m., with the headliner beginning at 7 p.m. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available on-site for purchase.

The Music at the Mansion schedule follows:

• June 22 – Wild Daisy, a female-fronted country band from the Chicago area. The pre-show will be line dancing.

• June 29 – Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band will play Jimmy Buffett favorites and hits by Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Dick Dale, Jerry Jeff Walker and others.

• July 13 – The Wayouts plays songs that everybody knows but aren’t worn out by average classic rock and oldies acts.

• July 20 – Shout Out performs a variety music from the 1960s through today’s top hits.

• July 27 – ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen

• Aug. 3 – The Student Body, an entertaining cover band from Chicago. The pre-show entertainment will be a demonstration from Dimensions Dance Academy.

For more information about Kids’ Concerts, the DeKalb Municipal Band, or Music at the Mansion, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.











