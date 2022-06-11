Fox Valley Presbyterian Church to host community dinner

GENEVA- Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, 227 East Side Drive, Geneva, will host a Second Sunday Community Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the church’s Great Hall at the east end of the building.

According to a news release, guest who attend the dinner may do dine in or carry out.

The dinner will be comprised of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and peach cobbler. Guests will also be welcome to stay and participate in watching an animated children’s movie in the church’s sanctuary at 6:15 p.m. Popcorn will be provided at the movie.