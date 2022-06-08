Sycamore United Methodist Men to host chicken dinner

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore United Methodist Men will host a barbecue chicken drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The dinner is part of the church’s monthly Wednesday drive-thru dinner community outreach program. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the missions of SUMC.

The dinner will include barbecue chicken, steakhouse potato salad, country baked beans, applesauce and a roll.

Tickets cost $13 and must be purchased in advance no later than Friday, June 10. Tickets are available online on the SUMC Facebook page in the events section, at the church office.

The United Methodist Men is an organization within the church that supports spiritual growth and opportunities for all men of the church. The group meets twice a month and all men are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit www.sycamoreumc.org/men or call the church office at 815-895-9113.