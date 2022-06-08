Oneita J. Waltenberger Foundation awards scholarships

A total of $29,000 in scholarships has been awarded by the Oneita Waltenberger Scholarship Foundation for the 2022-23 year. The scholarship fund is administered by First Midwest Bank.

The selection of recipients is restricted to current or former residents of DeKalb County who are pursuing an undergraduate or post-graduate degree in a health care field.

Those receiving scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year are Joan Balongag, Lakhena Leang, Jesika Lowe, Seong Park, Erin Templin and Aleida Wilkins.

Since its inception in 2015, the foundation has awarded $330,500 in scholarships.

Information and application forms are available on the First Midwest Bank website at www.firstmidwest.com.