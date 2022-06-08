NIU STEM Café explores inflation: causes, consequences and mitigation

Inflation numbers are well above the Federal Reserve target at the highest rate in 39 years. What caused this inflation and what can consumers and investors do to mitigate its negative effects?

Find out from Northern Illinois University professor of finance Lei Zhou at the next NIU STEM Café at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink available for purchase from Fatty’s. Registration is encouraged at go.niu.edu/stemcafe .

Zhou earned his Ph.D. from the University of Florida in 2002. His research focuses on fixed income securities, credit ratings and mutual funds and has been published in premier finance journals, including Journal of Banking and Finance, Financial Management and Journal of Corporate Finance. Zhou also worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an academic visiting scholar from 2017 to 2018.

Zhou will discuss what factors contributed to the recent run-up of inflation, what government policies may help to rein it in, and practical advice on how to live with high inflation.

NIU STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in our everyday lives. STEM Cafés are supported by Bayer Fund and Thermo Fisher Scientific.