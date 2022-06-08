History Center to host ‘Racism in Popular Culture’ talk

As part of the “Arts in Action” exhibit, the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum will host “Racism in Popular Culture,” a talk given by Joseph Flynn, on June 16.

In this presentation, Flynn will explore the history of representations of African Americans in popular culture, ranging from historic stereotypes and caricatures, blackface and whiteface, and current representational issues. Throughout the interactive presentation, Flynn will help the audience explore how popular culture representations significantly shapes how groups are seen in society and the resistance many have had against these images.

“Racism in Popular Culture” will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

The “Arts in Action” exhibit is on display at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place in DeKalb, until July 2. This exhibit and Flynn’s program are sponsored by Illinois Humanities.

For more information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.