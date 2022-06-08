DeKalb Municipal Band to open 168th season

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band will open its 168th concert season on June 14.

Conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature local soloist Gavin Wilson, who will sing “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man,” “Love & Marriage” and “Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Wilson came to DeKalb in 1983 to study music composition at Northern Illinois University. He has directed children’s and adult theater, composed and staged original musicals, staged a 10-year annual variety show to benefit the Egyptian Theatre, performed with Stage Coach Players and co-founded Jazz in Progress. Wilson owns the Hillside Restaurant with his wife Mary and also works as an insurance adviser.

Other songs on Tuesday’s program include “Finale” from New World Symphony, “The Syncopated Clock” and the Sousa march, “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The Dee Palmer Scholarship also will be presented during the concert.

For more information, visit www.dekalbmunicipalband.com.