DeKalb Library, RAMP to host iBelong event

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library and RAMP will host an iBelong session from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Story & Activity Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The event is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Attendees will learn about different disabilities, including blindness, Down syndrome, deafness and autism. They also will learn some American Sign Language, make crafts, play games, read books and more.

iBelong is an interactive curriculum designed to provide elementary students an overview of a variety of disabilities as well as to aid progression in social emotional learning and promote inclusion for all into both the classroom and the community at large. RAMP’s mission is to build an inclusive community that encourages individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, contact theresaw@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3350. For more information on iBelong, contact Alice Nichols, curriculum development and training manager, at anichols@rampcil.org or 815-721-9233.