Boulos Scholarship recipients named

A total of $116,750 in scholarships has been awarded by the Chris & Katherine Boulos Scholarship Foundation for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded a total of $2,630,228 in scholarships.

The selection of recipients is restricted to graduates of Sycamore and DeKalb high schools who are enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time students at Kishwaukee College. The 2022-2023 recipients of the Chris & Katherine Boulos Scholarship are:

DeKalb High School: Caleb Diefenderfer, Delia Fox, Crisel Franco, Davion Hines, Jessica Pedraza, Megan Radtke, Chyna Tate, Jacqueline Tellez, Ann Tyrrell and Zander Ward.

Sycamore High School: Peyton Buys, Mason Clark, Kayla Cranden, Samantha Didio, Trent DuMont, Andrea Foulk, Julian Garcia, Molly Griffey, Kyle Huber, Zachary Kepp, Aiden Kutz, Evan Kutz, Sara McGee, Carsten Menzer, Ashley Olson, Jacob Reidl, Navi Ruiz, Angela Schlage, Riley Strathman, Gillian Taylor, Maria Villalpando and Cassandra Walker.

Information about the Chris & Katherine Boulos Scholarship Foundation and application forms are available through the Sycamore and DeKalb high school guidance offices and Kishwaukee College financial aid office; or on the First Midwest Bank website at www.firstmidwest.com.