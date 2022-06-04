DeKalb High School student named IPPA scholarship winner

DeKALB – The Illinois Pork Producers Association awarded a silver-level scholarship of $1,500 to DeKalb High School student Michael Steimel.

The IPPA offers scholarships to students pursuing a higher education degree at a two- or four-year institution and have an interest in the pork industry. Recipients of the scholarships are selected based on their activity involvement, GPA and an essay detailing how the student plans to contribute to the pork industry in the future.

Steimel plans to attend Oklahoma State University this fall and major in plant and soil sciences with a minor in animal sciences. After graduation, he plans to travel the world to work on a variety of farming operations but eventually hopes to return home to work on the family farm.

The IPPA offers nine awards for the 2022-23 school year, totaling $13,500. There are three levels of award dollars that recipients can receive, those being gold, silver and bronze. Funding for these scholarships is made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.

The IPPA represents more than 2,000 pork producers throughout Illinois and the Illinois pork industry, which contributes more than $1.8 billion and more than 10,500 jobs to the state’s economy. The IPPA is an affiliate of the National Pork Producers Council and the National Pork Board.