Award for Teaching Excellence winner announced as professor Laurie Hoecherl

MALTA - Kishwaukee College mathematics professor Laurie Hoecherl has been named this year’s winner of the Award for Teaching Excellence.

According to a news release, Laurie Hoecherl was selected the award the Illinois Mathematics Association of Community Colleges (IMACC) and was announced as the award recipient during the virtual 2022 IMACC Conference.

Laurie Hoecherl has taught mathematics at Kishwaukee College for 32 years, including higher-level courses such as differential equations, calculus, and everything in between. Hoecherl helped guide the mathematics curriculum at the college and regularly works to improve and adapt to new teaching techniques through professional development. Hoecherl is also the faculty advisor for Kishwaukee’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for 15 years and was awarded the Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Award of Excellence for Full-Time Faculty in 2009.

Hoecherl will retire from Kishwaukee College this summer, the release states.

The IMACC Award for Teaching Excellence recognizes an instructor excelling in instructional effectiveness and support of students, professional involvement and professional development, and service to departments and the college. As the winner of this year’s IMACC Award for Teaching Excellence, Hoecherl is also nominated as the state’s representative in the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges Award for Teaching Excellence.

To learn more about mathematics as Kishwaukee College, visit kish.edu.